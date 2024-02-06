NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

