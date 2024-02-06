NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CorVel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,674,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CorVel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $234.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day moving average of $215.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $255.60.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,084,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

