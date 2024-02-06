NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

