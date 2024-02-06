NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 in the last three months. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

