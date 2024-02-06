NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 132 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $559.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.