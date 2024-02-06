NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 132 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys stock opened at $559.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.21.
SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
