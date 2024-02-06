NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 466 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after buying an additional 219,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.75.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.2 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.