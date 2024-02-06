News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

NWS opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in News by 122.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

