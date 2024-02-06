News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.
News Stock Down 2.0 %
NWS opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
