NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,925 ($86.81).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,350 ($92.14) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

Insider Activity at NEXT

NEXT Stock Up 0.9 %

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($105.68), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,340,729.60). Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NXT opened at GBX 8,322 ($104.32) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 6,114 ($76.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,646 ($108.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,249.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,516.06.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.