NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of NextEra Energy worth $593,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

