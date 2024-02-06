NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015978 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,936.19 or 0.99841618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00189139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

