Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.560-2.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion.

NTDOY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 2,588,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nintendo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 15.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

