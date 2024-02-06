Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

