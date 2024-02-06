nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$859.6-874.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.38 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.