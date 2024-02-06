nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,143,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,057 shares.The stock last traded at $60.56 and had previously closed at $63.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

