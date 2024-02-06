nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.1 million-$873.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.4 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

