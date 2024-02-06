NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NXG opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Jerry V. Swank acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

