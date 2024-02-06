Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $661,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

