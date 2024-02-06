OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

