Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.79% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

