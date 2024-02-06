Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OMC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 151,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,884. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

