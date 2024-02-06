OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of ONEW opened at $26.00 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $5,176,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

