Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Onsemi stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

