Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares during the period. Onsemi comprises about 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $264,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

