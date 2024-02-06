Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $89.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onsemi traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 1,001,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,695,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi
Onsemi Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 small-cap biotechs with potential breakthroughs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.