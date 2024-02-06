Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.89 on Friday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

