Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

