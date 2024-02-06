Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

