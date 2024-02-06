Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.68% of Otter Tail worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Otter Tail by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

Otter Tail Profile

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.