Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$55.67 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$70.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

