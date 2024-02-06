Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 3939352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 million, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.82.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

