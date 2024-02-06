Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Insider Catherine Robertson Sells 94,000 Shares

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24), for a total value of £93,060 ($116,660.40).

Oxford Metrics stock traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.05 ($1.22). 389,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,863. The company has a market capitalization of £127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.81. Oxford Metrics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.50. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

