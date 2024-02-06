PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $29,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

