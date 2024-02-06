Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$27.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

PAAS stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.68 and a 52-week high of C$26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.48.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

