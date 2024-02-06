Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $356.30. The company had a trading volume of 568,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.02 and a 200-day moving average of $322.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

