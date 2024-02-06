Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 4.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 476,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $143.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

