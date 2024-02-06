Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Kellanova makes up about 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kellanova worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,870 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. 717,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,972. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

