Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,392,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
