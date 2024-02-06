Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Park-Ohio has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Park-Ohio by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

