Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

