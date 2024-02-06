Parnassus Investments LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

NYSE YUM opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

