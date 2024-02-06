Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $18.21 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

TT opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.27.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

