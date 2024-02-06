Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $6.86 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $234.70.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

