Parnassus Investments LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $194.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.