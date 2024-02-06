Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 90,394 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,394 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

