Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $352.77 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

