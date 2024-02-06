Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

