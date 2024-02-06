Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 28,650 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 606,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

