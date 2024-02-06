Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys Shares of 44,600 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 3,978,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,108,191. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.