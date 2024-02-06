Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys Shares of 51,160 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

