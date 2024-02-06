Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $64,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 929,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,651,137. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

